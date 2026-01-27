/ Meet 5 batters with most ODI runs in Jan 2026: Check where Virat Kohli stands

The ODI season in January 2026 began with remarkable batting performances, featuring big scores, match-winning centuries, and consistent run-making that set the tone for an exciting year in one-day international cricket.
Daryl Mitchell was the leading run-scorer in January 2026, accumulating 352 runs in three ODIs. His 137-run innings, along with another century, underlined his ability to dominate bowling attacks and anchor New Zealand’s batting in crucial situations.
Joe Root scored 247 runs in three matches in January 2026, including an unbeaten 111. His composed strokeplay and ability to control the innings helped England build strong totals and remain competitive throughout the series.
Virat Kohli made a strong start to 2026, scoring 240 runs in three ODIs. His 124-run innings demonstrated his trademark mix of aggression and timing, guiding India through challenging moments with precision and consistency.
Harry Brook impressed in January 2026 with 184 runs in three matches, highlighted by a commanding unbeaten 136. His aggressive yet controlled batting allowed England to put pressure on opponents and maintain momentum in key games.
Pathum Rathnayake scored 162 runs in three ODIs in January 2026, including a brilliant 121. His innings combined patience with attacking intent, helping Sri Lanka post competitive totals and assert themselves in high-pressure situations