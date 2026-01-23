/Meet 5 batters with most IPL runs without a hundred ft MS Dhoni

From MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir here is a look at five batters with most IPL runs without a hundred. The list also features popular names like Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis.
MS Dhoni holds the record for the most IPL runs without scoring a century, amassing an impressive 5,439 runs in 278 matches. Despite never reaching the three-figure mark, Dhoni’s consistency, finishing ability, and calm presence in pressure situations have made him one of the league’s most influential figures.
Robin Uthappa stands among the leading IPL run-scorers without a century, tallying 4,952 runs in 205 matches through a career defined by reliability and versatility at the top and middle order. Known for his clean stroke play and ability to adapt to different roles, Uthappa consistently provided strong starts and stabilizing innings for multiple franchises. His fluent shot-making, especially against spin, made him a valuable asset in various batting positions.
Dinesh Karthik is among the top run-getters in IPL history without a century, having scored 4,842 runs in 257 matches. Renowned for his adaptability and sharp finishing skills, Karthik has thrived in various batting roles, from anchoring innings to providing explosive cameos at the death.
Faf du Plessis features prominently among the batters with the most IPL runs without a century, having accumulated 4,773 runs in 154 matches. A model of consistency at the top of the order, Faf has built his reputation on solid technique, sharp running between the wickets, and the ability to switch gears seamlessly.
Gautam Gambhir is among the leading run-scorers in IPL history without a century, having accumulated 4,217 runs in 154 matches. As one of the league’s most influential captains and top-order batters, Gambhir built his success on gritty determination, sharp game awareness, and an ability to anchor innings under pressure.