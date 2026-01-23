/Meet 5 batters with most IPL runs without a hundred ft MS Dhoni

Robin Uthappa stands among the leading IPL run-scorers without a century, tallying 4,952 runs in 205 matches through a career defined by reliability and versatility at the top and middle order. Known for his clean stroke play and ability to adapt to different roles, Uthappa consistently provided strong starts and stabilizing innings for multiple franchises. His fluent shot-making, especially against spin, made him a valuable asset in various batting positions.