LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 Batters with Most Hundreds in Ashes

Meet 5 Batters with Most Hundreds in Ashes

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 06, 2026, 16:39 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 16:39 IST

Ashes rivalry is like none other, and over the past 100 years and more, several superstars have made their names during this contest. We look at the top five batters with the most Ashes hundreds. The list includes one current player.

Don Bradman (AUS)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Don Bradman (AUS)

The greatest cricketer of all time, Sir Donald George Bradman, tops the list for batters with the most Ashes hundreds. The right-handed batter has 29 Test tons to his name, 19 of which came against England alone.

Steve Smith (AUS)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (AUS)

Next on this list is current batting star Steve Smith, Australia’s stand-in captain for the Sydney Test (2026), who has completed 13 Test tons against England. The right-hander loves playing against England and also at the SCG, where he hit his fifth Test hundred.

Jack Hobbs (ENG)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Jack Hobbs (ENG)

One of cricket’s most prolific players and a batting veteran, Sir Jack Hobbs, sits in third place with 12 Test hundreds against Australia. The right-hander batter has slammed 15 tons in the whites, the most of which came during his Ashes outings in a career that spanned across three decades.

Steve Waugh (AUS)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Waugh (AUS)

The great Australian captain also made the list, sitting in the fourth place with 10 Ashes hundreds to his name. Waugh, the cornerstone of Australia’s batting in the late 80s and throughout the 90s, had a successful Test career, which included 32 Test tons overall.

Wally Hammond (ENG)
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Wally Hammond (ENG)

Another England great, Wally Hammond, made the list. Bradman’s counterpart for England, the right-handed Hammond, slammed nine Ashes hundreds, having scored 7249 runs with 22 Test tons to his name in total.

Trending Photo

Who controls the world’s oil? Top 7 countries ranked with largest reserves: Check where Venezuela ranks
7

Who controls the world’s oil? Top 7 countries ranked with largest reserves: Check where Venezuela ranks

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer hits 82, Gill fails on return & Aman Rao 200 among other notable performances
6

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer hits 82, Gill fails on return & Aman Rao 200 among other notable performances

They cleared boundary ropes and records: 5 batters with most runs in white-ball cricket
5

They cleared boundary ropes and records: 5 batters with most runs in white-ball cricket

After Venezuela, THESE nations are Donald Trump's next potential targets: Here's why
5

After Venezuela, THESE nations are Donald Trump's next potential targets: Here's why

Jamie Campbell Bower's filmography beyond Vecna - Harry Potter to The Twilight Saga
6

Jamie Campbell Bower's filmography beyond Vecna - Harry Potter to The Twilight Saga