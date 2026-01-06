/Meet 5 Batters with Most Hundreds in Ashes

Ashes rivalry is like none other, and over the past 100 years and more, several superstars have made their names during this contest. We look at the top five batters with the most Ashes hundreds. The list includes one current player.
The greatest cricketer of all time, Sir Donald George Bradman, tops the list for batters with the most Ashes hundreds. The right-handed batter has 29 Test tons to his name, 19 of which came against England alone.
Next on this list is current batting star Steve Smith, Australia’s stand-in captain for the Sydney Test (2026), who has completed 13 Test tons against England. The right-hander loves playing against England and also at the SCG, where he hit his fifth Test hundred.
One of cricket’s most prolific players and a batting veteran, Sir Jack Hobbs, sits in third place with 12 Test hundreds against Australia. The right-hander batter has slammed 15 tons in the whites, the most of which came during his Ashes outings in a career that spanned across three decades.
The great Australian captain also made the list, sitting in the fourth place with 10 Ashes hundreds to his name. Waugh, the cornerstone of Australia’s batting in the late 80s and throughout the 90s, had a successful Test career, which included 32 Test tons overall.
Another England great, Wally Hammond, made the list. Bradman’s counterpart for England, the right-handed Hammond, slammed nine Ashes hundreds, having scored 7249 runs with 22 Test tons to his name in total.