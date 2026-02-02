/Meet 5 batters with most fifties in T20Is, Kohli 2nd, check where Babar stands

From Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most fifties in T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan and David Warner
The former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most fifties in T20Is. In 139 matches, Babar has scored 4,505 runs at a strike rate of 128.38. His tally also includes 39 half-centuries.
India great Virat Kohli is next on this list with 38 half-centuries in 125 T20I matches at a strike rate of 137.04.
The former Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. During his T20I days, Rohit played 159 matches and scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a brilliant strike rate of 140.89. His tally also includes 32 half-centuries.
Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is next on this list with 30 half-centuries. In T20Is, Rizwan has played 106 matches and scored 3,414 runs at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of 125.37.
David Warner, known for his hard-hitting batting, features fifth on this list with 28 half-centuries in 110 T20I matches. During his time, he enjoyed taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay.