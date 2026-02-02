/Meet 5 batters with most fifties in T20Is, Kohli 2nd, check where Babar stands

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 20:52 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 20:52 IST

From Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most fifties in T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan and David Warner

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 39 half-centuries
(Photograph: AFP)

The former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most fifties in T20Is. In 139 matches, Babar has scored 4,505 runs at a strike rate of 128.38. His tally also includes 39 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (India) - 38 half-centuries
(Photograph: AFP)

India great Virat Kohli is next on this list with 38 half-centuries in 125 T20I matches at a strike rate of 137.04.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 32 half-centuries
(Photograph: AFP)

The former Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. During his T20I days, Rohit played 159 matches and scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a brilliant strike rate of 140.89. His tally also includes 32 half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 30 half-centuries
(Photograph: PCB)

Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is next on this list with 30 half-centuries. In T20Is, Rizwan has played 106 matches and scored 3,414 runs at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of 125.37.

David Warner (Australia) - 28 half-centuries
(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner, known for his hard-hitting batting, features fifth on this list with 28 half-centuries in 110 T20I matches. During his time, he enjoyed taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay.

