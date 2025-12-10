/Meet 5 batters with highest Test scores in 2025, one Indian on the list

Although a few Test matches are scheduled before the year ends, here is the list of the top five highest individual scorers in 2025.
South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder holds the record for the highest individual score in Tests this year. Against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the right-hander slammed his career-best and fourth-highest overall score of an unbeaten 367 in the first innings, hitting 49 fours and four sixes. Although he had a chance to break Brian Lara's 400-run record, he decided against doing so for reasons that made headlines.
Newly-appointed Team India’s Test captain Shubman Gill rocked on his first tour of England, slamming a mammoth 754 runs across five Tests, including his career-best 269 in the Edgbaston Test. His marathon inning helped India level the series (1-1), with both teams sharing honours (2-2) after its conclusion.
South Africa’s left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton also made it to the list, currently sitting in third place with his highest Test score of 259 versus Pakistan during the Cape Town Test. The Proteas won the New Year’s Test by 10 wickets, later clinching their maiden WTC crown at Lord’s in London.
Veteran Aussie opener Usman Khawaja is fourth on this list. His 232 against Sri Lanka in Galle was an innings of the highest quality, consisting of 16 boundaries and a six. His knock powered the visitors to score a gigantic 654/6 dec in the first innings, helping them walk away with an innings and 242-run victory.
The fifth place belongs to the latest entrant to the 200-run club, Justin Greaves from the West Indies. The pace-bowling all-rounder scored his career-best unbeaten 202 against New Zealand in the first Test, and alongside seasoned seamer Kemar Roach (58*), helped his team save the match.