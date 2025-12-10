/Meet 5 batters with highest Test scores in 2025, one Indian on the list

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder holds the record for the highest individual score in Tests this year. Against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the right-hander slammed his career-best and fourth-highest overall score of an unbeaten 367 in the first innings, hitting 49 fours and four sixes. Although he had a chance to break Brian Lara's 400-run record, he decided against doing so for reasons that made headlines.