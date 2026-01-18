/Meet 5 batters with highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL ft Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul played a composed yet commanding knock for Kings XI Punjab when he scored an unbeaten 95 against Rajasthan Royals on 8 May 2018, registering one of the highest individual scores in a lost run chase in IPL history. Chasing a challenging target, Rahul anchored the innings with superb timing, smart placement and calm decision-making, ensuring Punjab stayed in the contest despite regular wickets falling around him.