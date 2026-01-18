LOGIN
Meet 5 batters with highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL ft Rohit Sharma

From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL history. The illustrious list also features the likes of Yusuf Pathan, KL Rahul and Shaun Marsh. 

1. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 119 Runs vs Punjab Kings (12 April 2021)
1. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 119 Runs vs Punjab Kings (12 April 2021)

Sanju Samson produced one of the finest individual efforts in a losing cause in IPL history when he smashed a breathtaking 119 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021. Chasing a daunting target of 222, Samson played a captain’s knock filled with clean hitting, audacious strokeplay and remarkable composure under pressure.

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 105* Runs vs Chennai Super Kings (14 April 2024)
2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 105* Runs vs Chennai Super Kings (14 April 2024)

Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score in a lost run chase in IPL history when he scored an unbeaten 105 for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings on 14 April 2024. Chasing a challenging target, Rohit showcased his class and experience with a masterful innings marked by elegant strokeplay, precise timing and calculated aggression.

3. Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) – 100 Runs vs Mumbai Indians (13 March 2010)
3. Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) – 100 Runs vs Mumbai Indians (13 March 2010)

Yusuf Pathan delivered one of the most explosive innings in IPL history when he scored a blistering 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on 13 March 2010, which remains among the highest individual scores in a lost run chase. Chasing a massive target of 213, Pathan launched a stunning counterattack, reaching his century in just 37 balls—the fastest IPL hundred at the time.

4. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 95* Runs vs Rajasthan Royals (8 May 2018)
4. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 95* Runs vs Rajasthan Royals (8 May 2018)

KL Rahul played a composed yet commanding knock for Kings XI Punjab when he scored an unbeaten 95 against Rajasthan Royals on 8 May 2018, registering one of the highest individual scores in a lost run chase in IPL history. Chasing a challenging target, Rahul anchored the innings with superb timing, smart placement and calm decision-making, ensuring Punjab stayed in the contest despite regular wickets falling around him.

5. Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) – 95 Runs vs Delhi Daredevils (23 April 2011)
5. Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) – 95 Runs vs Delhi Daredevils (23 April 2011)

Shaun Marsh produced a valiant innings for Kings XI Punjab when he scored 95 against Delhi Daredevils on 23 April 2011, earning a place among the highest individual scores in a lost run chase in IPL history. Chasing a demanding target, Marsh anchored the innings with his trademark fluency and solid technique, finding boundaries with ease while holding the chase together.

