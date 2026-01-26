/Meet 5 batters to hit the fastest T20I fifty for India; current star on no 2

Indian T20 cricket has advanced tenfold since its inception, with several superstars emerging. Here, we look at the top five batters with the quickest T20I fifty to their name.
The quickest a top-team player has hit a T20I fifty was in 12 balls - a feat achieved by former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh. He etched his name in history books during the famous 07’ T20 WC game against England, where he hit six sixes off a single over by Stuart Broad, completing his fifty in 12 balls.
Current Indian T20I opener Abhishek Sharma came close to breaking Yuvraj’s record, but failed, creating his own with a 14-ball fifty against New Zealand in Guwahati. The left-handed batter remained an unbeaten 68 off 20 balls, hitting five sixes and helping his team win the match and series.
Hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya slammed a 16-ball fifty against South Africa in Ahmedabad late last year. Pandya, who upped his T20 game lately, is more than just a handy lower-order striker. In that game, he scored an unbeaten 63 off 25 balls, hitting five sixes and as many fours.
Against England early last year, Abhishek whacked a 17-ball fifty in Mumbai, converting it into a 37-ball hundred, the second-quickest for India in this format. The stylish opener smoked 13 massive sixes in his 54-ball 135-run knock, helping India post a mammoth 247 for nine. India won that match by 150 runs.
KL Rahul also belongs to this list, having scored a 19-ball unbeaten fifty against Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Chasing a paltry 66, Rahul got the job done inside seven overs, hitting three sixes and six fours during his match-winning knock.