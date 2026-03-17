/Meet 5 Batters to Hit Most Sixes in an IPL season

From Chris Gayle's record-shattering 59 sixes to Abhishek Sharma's historic 2024 run, discover the batters who hit the most sixes in a single IPL season. Check out the top 5 elite power-hitters and the rising Indian stars ahead of IPL 2026.
Representing RCB in the 2012 season, dashing opener Chris Gayle hammered a whopping 59 sixes in a season alone. Although his performance peaked in that edition, he failed to help RCB qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table.
Gayle’s West Indies teammate, Andre Russell, is second on this list. During the 2019 edition for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the hard-hitting Russell whacked 52 sixes in 14 matches. KKR, however, finished fifth on the table, with 12 points, including six wins and eight losses.
The ‘Universe Boss’ is back at the number three position. Following his ground-breaking 2012 season, Gayle continued his ominous touch, smashing 51 sixes. His team (RCB) finished at the same spot (fifth), with nine wins and seven losses.
Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, Jos Buttler finished with 863 runs, the most among all players that year, which also included 45 sixes in an almost-triumphant campaign. Buttler also hit a record four hundreds in an IPL season – the joint-most.
Last on this list is Chris Gayle. In his first season for the RCB, Gayle rocked the bowlers and scoreboards for fun, smoking 44 sixes, which was the highest individual total before he broke his record the next season. Gayle’s RCB reached the finals in 2011, losing to the eventual champions Chennai Super Kings.
While the top 5 is dominated by overseas legends, Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single IPL season, smashing 42 sixes for SunRisers Hyderabad in 2024. He fell shy of just two maximums of joining this elite Top 5 list!