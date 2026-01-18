LOGIN
  • /Meet 5 batters fastest to 20,000 international runs

Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 16:04 IST

A look at the five fastest batters to reach 22,000 international runs, achieved in record innings through consistency and match-winning impact, setting new standards across formats and modern cricket history.

(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 20,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 455 innings. His sharp focus, fitness, and hunger for big scores made him a constant threat to bowlers in every format.

(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar reached 20,000 international runs in 493 innings, showing his unmatched consistency and love for the game. For over two decades, he carried India’s batting with calmness, skill, and a strong fighting spirit.

(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting completed 2-,000 international runs in 501 innings, proving his dominance in world cricket. His aggressive stroke play, strong mindset, and ability to control big matches made him one of Australia’s greatest captains.

(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Lara crossed 20,000 international runs in 512 innings and remained the West Indies’ biggest match-winner. His stylish batting and fearless approach helped him shine even when his team was struggling around him.

(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara reached 20,000 international runs in 475 innings with grace and consistency. His smooth batting, smart shot selection, and calm presence made him a pillar of Sri Lanka’s batting for many years.

