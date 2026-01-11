/Meet 5 Asian bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets: SHOCKING! No Indian in top 3

A look at five Asian greats who raced to 300 ODI wickets, achieved in iconic matches across Sharjah, Sydney, Colombo, Quetta and Paarl, showing pace, swing, spin, skill and match-winning impact in different eras.
Waqar Younis reached 300 ODI wickets against South Africa at Sharjah in March 2000. The fast bowler was at his best on a flat pitch, using pace and swing to trouble the batters and create another milestone moment for Pakistan cricket.
Muttiah Muralidaran completed 300 ODI wickets against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2003. The off-spinner spun a web around the English batting line-up and once again proved why he was Sri Lanka’s biggest match-winner in limited-overs cricket.
Lasith Malinga picked his 300th ODI wicket against India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, in August 2017. With his sharp yorkers and unique action, Malinga delivered a special moment in front of home fans under lights.
Wasim Akram reached the 300-wicket mark against Zimbabwe at Quetta in October 1996. The left-arm legend mixed swing and pace perfectly, adding another historic achievement to his already glorious ODI career for Pakistan.
Javagal Srinath reached 300 ODI wickets against the Netherlands at Paarl in February 2003. The Indian fast bowler used his pace and accuracy well, marking a proud moment in his career and adding another major record for Indian cricket.