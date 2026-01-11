/Meet 5 Asian bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets: SHOCKING! No Indian in top 3

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 16:06 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 16:06 IST

A look at five Asian greats who raced to 300 ODI wickets, achieved in iconic matches across Sharjah, Sydney, Colombo, Quetta and Paarl, showing pace, swing, spin, skill and match-winning impact in different eras.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Waqar Younis reached 300 ODI wickets against South Africa at Sharjah in March 2000. The fast bowler was at his best on a flat pitch, using pace and swing to trouble the batters and create another milestone moment for Pakistan cricket.

Muttiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka)
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralidaran completed 300 ODI wickets against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2003. The off-spinner spun a web around the English batting line-up and once again proved why he was Sri Lanka’s biggest match-winner in limited-overs cricket.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga picked his 300th ODI wicket against India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, in August 2017. With his sharp yorkers and unique action, Malinga delivered a special moment in front of home fans under lights.

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Wasim Akram reached the 300-wicket mark against Zimbabwe at Quetta in October 1996. The left-arm legend mixed swing and pace perfectly, adding another historic achievement to his already glorious ODI career for Pakistan.

Javagal Srinath (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Javagal Srinath reached 300 ODI wickets against the Netherlands at Paarl in February 2003. The Indian fast bowler used his pace and accuracy well, marking a proud moment in his career and adding another major record for Indian cricket.

