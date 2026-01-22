/Meet 4 footballers to score 20+ Champions League goals for 2 different clubs

Football’s history has had countless strikers who have tasted tremendous success at the top level, but only a handful of them have achieved it with two different clubs. Let’s check out the players who scored 20-plus Champions League goals for two separate clubs.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is one of the four footballers to score more than 20 Champions League goals for two clubs. While he first achieved this feat with German champions Bayern Munich, scoring 60 UCL goals in 70 appearances, he crossed the 20-goal mark with his current club, Barcelona.
Perhaps the most famous name on this list is Cristiano Ronaldo, who featured for several top clubs worldwide, tasting top-level success with most of them. While he first breached the 20-UCL goal mark with Manchester United, netting 21 goals for them before peaking for Real Madrid, smashing over 100 (105).
Another footballing legend on this list is Brazilian striker Neymar, who also achieved massive success in top-flight football. Neymar has recorded 21 UCL goals for Barcelona and 22 for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.
The latest entrant on this list is England captain Harry Kane, who scored 21 goals for Tottenham Hotspur and recently crossed the 20-goal mark for his new club Bayern Munich.