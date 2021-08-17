'Mecca of Cricket': From Test debut to World Cup - India's historic performances at Lord's in pictures

After Virat Kohli-led team registered a glorious win at 'Home Of Cricket', take a look at some historic events (ODIs and Tests) for team India at Lord's.

India at Lord's

Lord's Cricket Ground in London, is commonly referred to as the "Home of Cricket" and it also has world's oldest sporting museum. It was named after its founder Thomas Lord. It is considered as one of the most crucial gounds in cricket. It is also called as the 'Mecca of Cricket'.

The historic ground has hosted some of the epic clashes in history and players from all the countries look forward to getting their names engraved on Lord's honours boards by scoring a century, or by taking five-wicket hauls and ten-wicket hauls in a match.

When it comes to India, there have been several historic events (Tests and ODI) for the team at Lord's. Take a look at some of them here:

(Photograph:AFP)