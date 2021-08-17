'Mecca of Cricket': From Test debut to World Cup - India's historic performances at Lord's in pictures

Lord's Cricket Ground in London, is commonly referred to as the "Home of Cricket" and it also has world's oldest sporting museum. It was named after its founder Thomas Lord. It is considered as one of the most crucial gounds in cricket. It is also called as the 'Mecca of Cricket'.
The historic ground has hosted some of the epic clashes in history and players from all the countries look forward to getting their names engraved on Lord's honours boards by scoring a century, or by taking five-wicket hauls and ten-wicket hauls in a match.
When it comes to India, there have been several historic events (Tests and ODI) for the team at Lord's. Take a look at some of them here:
India's Test debut
Team India made their debut as a Test-playing nation in England in 1932. The team was led by CK Nayudu. The one-off Test match between the two sides was played at Lord's in London. The team, however, lost by 158 runs as their batting was not that strong at that point in time.
1983 World Cup
However, as time passed, India developed a more attack-minded batting line-up that led to the emergence of some of the greatest cricketers in history. The World Cup win in 1983, defeating the favourites and the two-time defending champions West Indies was a landmark moment for Indian cricket.
India was playing in their first final of the World Cup and defied all the odds to defeat a prolific West Indies in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev.
The win came at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
India's first-ever Test win at Lord's
On June 10, 1986, India registered its first-ever Test win at Lord's cricket ground in London. The side achieved the win on the final day of the first Test against England and the Kapil Dev-led side won the match by five wickets. It was their second win in 33 Tests in England.
Natwest series 2002
The 2002 NatWest Series was a One Day International cricket tri-series between England, India and Sri Lanka. The final was played between India and England.
During the match, India chased down a total of 326 in the NatWest final, however, the chase was not easy as India were reduced to 146 for 5 at one stage. The win led to one of the memorable and iconic celebrations by Sourav Ganguly when he took off his shirt to celebrate the win at Lord's balcony.
Mohammed Kaif emerged as a hero and Zaheer Khan hit the winning runs to seal the first ODI series win in England for India in a historic run chase.
Dhoni-led win in 2014
One of the recent memories of India winning at Lord's is when MS Dhoni-led side defeated England by 95 runs in 2014. India had lost the toss and they had to face England's swing-masters James Anderson and Stuart Broad. However, under the leadership of Dhoni, India batted and bowled better than the hosts and to register only their second win at Lord's.
Virat Kohli and team's ecstatic win at Lord's
India captain Virat Kohli registered an impressive 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's on August 16 he labelled a "day late" Independence celebration.
This match was in the balance early on the final day but the pacers of visiting side impressed with both bat and bowl to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
The victory came just a day after India's Independence Day on August 15 and the tourists enjoyed plenty of vocal support at Lord's.
"We fed off that energy," said Kohli.
"It's a day late celebration for Independence Day. It's the best feeling we can give the Indians here and back in India.