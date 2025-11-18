/MBS in White House: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Prince with fighter jets flying over | See pics

The White House is also pushing for Saudi–Israeli normalisation under the broader framework of the Abraham Accords, a process already underway in several Gulf and Arab states.
MBS in White House: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Prince with fighter jets flying over
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House to fanfare and a jet flyover on Tuesday (Nov 18).
This was his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
US President Donald Trump greeted the prince upon his arrival, flanked by top US and Saudi officials, with a group of fighter jets flying over before the two leaders walked inside.
Trump has hinted that F-35 fighter jets and other advanced American defence equipment could be made available to Riyadh.
The White House is also pushing for Saudi–Israeli normalisation under the broader framework of the Abraham Accords, a process already underway in several Gulf and Arab states.