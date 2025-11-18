LOGIN
MBS in White House: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Prince with fighter jets flying over | See pics

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 22:29 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 22:29 IST

The White House is also pushing for Saudi–Israeli normalisation under the broader framework of the Abraham Accords, a process already underway in several Gulf and Arab states.

1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

MBS in White House: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Prince with fighter jets flying over

2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House to fanfare and a jet flyover on Tuesday (Nov 18).

3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

This was his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US President Donald Trump greeted the prince upon his arrival, flanked by top US and Saudi officials, with a group of fighter jets flying over before the two leaders walked inside.

5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump has hinted that F-35 fighter jets and other advanced American defence equipment could be made available to Riyadh.

6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

