Mayors hold anti-riot rallies as tension eases in France over police killing of teen

| Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Following the deadly police shooting of an African-origin teen, France has been gripped by a series of protests and riots. A violent attack on the home of the mayor of L'Haÿ-les-Roses sparked a wave of indignation across the country. Rioters rammed a vehicle into the building that injured the wife and children of the mayor of L'Hay-Les-Roses.

As violent protests cool off in France, the French mayor called on the people and elected representatives to gather in front of all town halls at midday on Monday, July 3, to take part in a nationwide action against the riots.

Anti-riot rally

Following the death of an African teen, riots and protests gripped several French cities. In one such act of violence, the wife and children of L'Haÿ-les-Roses's Mayor were injured when a vehicle rammed through their building. Following this incident, French mayor called on for an anti-riot rally on Monday, July 3.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Representatives sing the national anthem

Elected representatives were present at the march. L'Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun, Ile-de-France Region President Valerie Pecresse, French Senate President Gerard Larcher, Member of Parliament Eric Ciotti of the Les Republicains party sang the French national anthem, the Marseillaise, during the march.

(Photograph: AFP )

Together for the republic

The Mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses Vincent Jeanbrun held a banner reading "together for the republic" during the anti-riot march organised on Monday, July 3.

(Photograph: AFP )

People support their elected representatives

Hundreds of people attended a "citizens gathering" in support of elected officials in front of the town hall of Persan. The town hall of Persan was was partially burnt during violent riots that took place in the city following the death of the 17-year old.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Violence is not an option

While people mourn and condemn the deadly police killing of the African teen, the anti-riot rally was a reminder that violence cannot solves problems.

(Photograph: Reuters )