May 26 lunar eclipse: What's the geometric alignment of Super Blood Moon?

During the Supermoon phase, the Moon is directly overhead. On May 26, the Moon will enter the Earth’s shadow creating a total lunar eclipse which will be first in almost two and a half years.

Total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse is set to take place May 26. According to NASA, the Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Monday night through Thursday morning.

The Moon will be so close to opposite the Sun that it will pass through the northern part of the shadow of the Earth for a total lunar eclipse.

This full Moon corresponds to Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.

(Photograph:AFP)