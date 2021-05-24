May 24 in history: 300 die in Lima as rioting erupts at soccer match and more

From Last Thai dictator, Suchinda Kraprayoon, resigns following pro-democracy protests to Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon after 22 years, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1964

300 die in Lima as rioting erupts at soccer match

1992

Last Thai dictator, Suchinda Kraprayoon, resigns following pro-democracy protests

2000

Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon after 22 years

2002

Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty

2019

British PM Theresa May announces her resignation over Brexit

