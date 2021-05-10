May 10 in History: South Africa's first black president, Nazi crimes, and more

From South Africa's first black president to the completion of the transcontinental railroad in the United States, our Today in History section brings all the significant events from the past.
Take a look
Transcontinental railroad completed, unifying United States
(Photograph:WION)
Nazis ceremonially burn about 25,000 "un-German" books
China releases 211 prisoners arrested during Tiananmen Square protests
Nelson Mandela becomes South Africa's first black president
Eight climbers die on Mt. Everest during a storm