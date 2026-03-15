LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Max Dowman to Wayne Rooney: The 5 youngest goal scorers in Premier League history

Max Dowman to Wayne Rooney: The 5 youngest goal scorers in Premier League history

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 15, 2026, 15:13 IST | Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 15:13 IST

With Arsenal’s Dowman breaking the record for the youngest goal scorer in PL history, it’s time we look at the top five youngest players to hit their first Premier League goal. The list features two Champions League winners.

Max Dowman (2026) – 16 years and 73 days
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/@Arsenal)

Max Dowman (2026) – 16 years and 73 days

The newest Arsenal sensation, Max Dowman, is the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history. In a dramatic match against Everton during the 2025/26 season, Dowman came off the bench and scored a solo counter-attack goal in the 97th minute for the Gunners. He is now both the youngest player and the youngest goal scorer in Arsenal's history, overtaking Cesc Fàbregas.

James Vaughan (2005) – 16 years and 270 days
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

James Vaughan (2005) – 16 years and 270 days

James Vaughan held the record for over two decades before Dowman broke it for Arsenal. Vaughan scored just 13 minutes into his debut for Everton against Crystal Palace.

Wayne Rooney (2002) – 16 years and 356 days
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Wayne Rooney (2002) – 16 years and 356 days

Perhaps the most famous name on this list is that of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney. Playing for Everton, Rooney announced himself to the world with a 25-yard screamer that ended Arsenal's 30-game unbeaten run.

Rio Ngumoha (2025) – 16 years and 360 days
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Rio Ngumoha (2025) – 16 years and 360 days

The Liverpool winger made history early in the 2025/26 season, scoring a 100th-minute winner at St. James' Park. Ngumoha missed out on being younger than Wayne Rooney by just a single day.

James Milner (2002) – 16 years and 361 days
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

James Milner (2002) – 16 years and 361 days

Remarkably, James Milner is still playing in the Premier League for Brighton in 2026 at 40, nearly 24 years after he set this record with Leeds against Sunderland.

Trending Photo

Trump wants to secure Strait of Hormuz: Is it possible?
6

Trump wants to secure Strait of Hormuz: Is it possible?

'Intercepting the swarm': How the USS Spruance shoots down suicide drones targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln
10

'Intercepting the swarm': How the USS Spruance shoots down suicide drones targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln

Karan Aujla to Diljit Dosanjh: Indian music artists who are redefining the fashion game
6

Karan Aujla to Diljit Dosanjh: Indian music artists who are redefining the fashion game

'Tomahawk escorts': How USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy clear the way for USS Abraham Lincoln
10

'Tomahawk escorts': How USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy clear the way for USS Abraham Lincoln

'Monopoly on violence': Why Mossad is failing to spark an Iranian revolution even after killing Ali Khamenei?
7

'Monopoly on violence': Why Mossad is failing to spark an Iranian revolution even after killing Ali Khamenei?