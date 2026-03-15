/Max Dowman to Wayne Rooney: The 5 youngest goal scorers in Premier League history

With Arsenal’s Dowman breaking the record for the youngest goal scorer in PL history, it’s time we look at the top five youngest players to hit their first Premier League goal. The list features two Champions League winners.
The newest Arsenal sensation, Max Dowman, is the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history. In a dramatic match against Everton during the 2025/26 season, Dowman came off the bench and scored a solo counter-attack goal in the 97th minute for the Gunners. He is now both the youngest player and the youngest goal scorer in Arsenal's history, overtaking Cesc Fàbregas.
James Vaughan held the record for over two decades before Dowman broke it for Arsenal. Vaughan scored just 13 minutes into his debut for Everton against Crystal Palace.
Perhaps the most famous name on this list is that of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney. Playing for Everton, Rooney announced himself to the world with a 25-yard screamer that ended Arsenal's 30-game unbeaten run.
The Liverpool winger made history early in the 2025/26 season, scoring a 100th-minute winner at St. James' Park. Ngumoha missed out on being younger than Wayne Rooney by just a single day.
Remarkably, James Milner is still playing in the Premier League for Brighton in 2026 at 40, nearly 24 years after he set this record with Leeds against Sunderland.