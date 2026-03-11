/Mauritius Day 2026: 7 stunning beaches that prove Mauritius is a tropical paradise

Mauritius celebrates its 58th year of independence and its 34th year as a republic on March 12, 2026. If you are looking beech lover and adventure seekers, then Mauritius, which is also known as the "Pearl of the Indian Ocean," can be the best option with the most beautiful beaches.
The Flic en Flac beach lies on the west coast of Mauritius, which is a lively beach known for its sunsets. It is popular with locals and tourists, which provide huge amount of water sports, beachside dining, and shopping opportunities. The best part of Flic en Flac is its coral reefs, which make it a haven for snorkelling and diving, with underwater sights including colourful fish and unique coral formations.
It is situated near the southeastern coast, which is a marine park popularly famous for its snorkelling and diving spots. The waters of this beach are teeming with aquatic life, from coral reefs to an array of tropical fish species. It also offers glass-bottom boat tours, making it very easy for all visitors to enjoy the underwater beauty without getting wet.
Located on the east coast of Mauritius, Belle Mare Beach is known for its long stretch of white sand and calm, clear waters. It is an ideal spot for relaxing, swimming, and snorkelling, particularly during the calm morning hours. As the day progresses, stronger winds create good conditions for windsurfing and sailing. Surrounded by lush vegetation and a peaceful atmosphere, the beach offers a quiet escape for travellers seeking nature and relaxation.
Le Morne Beach lies at the base of Le Morne Brabant in southwestern Mauritius and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site. Known for its turquoise waters and scenic surroundings, the beach combines natural beauty with historical importance as a refuge for escaped slaves. It is particularly popular with kite surfers due to strong winds, while visitors also enjoy its stunning views and tranquil ambience.
Île aux Cerfs is a small island off the east coast of Mauritius, famous for its pristine beaches and clear shallow waters. Accessible mainly by boat, it offers activities such as snorkelling, swimming, and kayaking. The island’s green interior provides opportunities for exploration and hiking, while its secluded coves create a romantic atmosphere for visitors. It also features an 18-hole golf course, making it a popular destination for both adventure seekers and leisure travellers.
It is one of the most popular tourist spots in the country, which is located in the north of Mauritius. People can explore here with luxury yachts docked in the bay to lively bars and restaurants lining the shore. The beach is relatively small, and its proximity to the town make convenient base for travellers exploring the local culture and nightlife.
Located near Grand Baie, Pereybere Beach is known for its calm, shallow waters, making it ideal for swimming and safe for families with children. Though smaller than many beaches in Mauritius, it offers a relaxed and intimate atmosphere. The beach is lined with cosy cafés and snack bars, and its nearby coral reefs make it a great spot for snorkelling.