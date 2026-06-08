/Master of manoeuvring: This jet has never lost a dogfight?

With an unmatched 104-0 combat record, the Boeing F-15 Eagle is the most lethal fighter jet in aviation history. Discover the raw thrust, Mach 2.5 speed, and radar technology behind its undefeated reign.
The Boeing F-15 Eagle holds an absolute monopoly on modern aerial dominance with an unprecedented combat record. Since its introduction, the twin-engine interceptor has scored 104 confirmed air-to-air kills without suffering a single loss in a dogfight.
Unlike modern stealth fighters that rely on electronic invisibility, the F-15 was engineered for pure, overwhelming kinetic energy. Its twin turbofan engines generate roughly 58,000 pounds of thrust, pushing the heavy airframe past Mach 2.5 at high altitudes.
The jet boasts an incredible thrust-to-weight ratio that exceeds 1:1, allowing it to accelerate straight up while flying vertically. This massive aerodynamic power ensures the F-15 can out-climb and out-turn practically any rival aircraft in a close-quarters engagement.
While unmatched in a traditional dogfight, the modern F-15 rarely lets enemy aircraft get close enough to see it. Upgraded with an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, the jet can track, lock onto, and destroy targets from over 100 miles away.
Because it does not hide weapons inside internal stealth bays, the F-15 can carry a staggering external payload. The latest USD 90 million F-15EX variant can haul up to 29,500 pounds of ordnance, including an arsenal of 12 advanced air-to-air missiles.
The airframe's robust design provides extreme survivability under catastrophic combat conditions. In 1983, an Israeli F-15 collided mid-air with another jet and lost its entire right wing, yet the pilot managed to land safely by using raw engine thrust to stabilise the aircraft.
Despite the rapid global rollout of fifth-generation stealth fighters, the US Air Force continues to purchase the upgraded F-15EX. This proven aircraft remains a critical military asset, offering unmatched payload capacity and raw supersonic speed that modern stealth jets simply cannot replicate.