Master of Death overs: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in last over of IPL Playoffs
Written By
Umang Bafna
Published:
May 16, 2025, 08:32 IST
| Updated:
May 16, 2025
From Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel, here are the top five bowlers with the most wickets in IPL playoffs. They are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Vinay Kumar. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Dwayne Bravo
Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was a master of death overs. His slower ones and yorkers for CSK earned him 39 wickets in the final over, the highest ever in IPL history.
2. Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel's variations and fearless approach under pressure made him lethal in the last over. With 34 final-over scalps, he remains one of the most effective bowlers in crunch moments.
3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has impressed everyone in the final over by picking 32 wickets. Bhuvi is a mix of swing, yorkers, slower ones, calm nerves and clever execution that defines his finishing spells.
4. Vinay Kumar
Vinay Kumar has played for RCB and MI in the Indian Premier League. Representing both teams, he has 22 wickets under his belt during the final over.
5. Sandeep Sharma
Sandeep Sharma has been one of the most underrated bowlers in IPL history. His skilful bowling has brought him 21 wickets in the last over.
