Incident impacts oil supply

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the container shipping was hit the most, but there were also a total of 16 laden crude and product oil tankers on course to sail through the canal are now delayed.

The incident has also caused oil prices to dive over one per cent.

"What a single vessel can do to the global oil market is remarkable," Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen said.

