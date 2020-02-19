Mass 'black death' graves discovered in UK

Let's take a look at the discovered remains:

A mass grave containing the remains of dozens of probable Black Death victims has been discovered in the English county Lincolnshire.

Deadliest medieval outbreak

The grave has been dated back to the 14th century, almost certainly to the earliest and deadliest medieval outbreak in 1348-49.

The researchers who discovered the mass graves believe that the Black Death is the ''most probable cause of death'' of the victims.

It contained the bodies of at least 48 men, women and children who were laid in a sandy pit within days of each other.

(Photograph:Others)