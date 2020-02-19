Mass 'black death' graves discovered in UK

A mass grave containing the remains of dozens of probable Black Death victims has been discovered in the English county Lincolnshire.
Let's take a look at the discovered remains:
The grave has been dated back to the 14th century, almost certainly to the earliest and deadliest medieval outbreak in 1348-49.
The researchers who discovered the mass graves believe that the Black Death is the ''most probable cause of death'' of the victims.
It contained the bodies of at least 48 men, women and children who were laid in a sandy pit within days of each other.
(Photograph:Others)
This is the first Black Death mass grave found in Britain in a rural area.
It suggests that not just urban dwellers but country dwellers were overwhelmed by the Black Death’s toll.
According to researchers, the Lincolnshire grave seems to represent a “catastrophic failure of the established system of dealing with the dead”.
(Photograph:AFP)