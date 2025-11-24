/Mary Kom turns 43: Check iconic Indian boxer net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story

Mary Kom was born on Nov 24, 1982, in Kagathei village near Moirang Lamkhai in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. She grew up in a poor Kom family and her birth name was Chungneijang. Her parents, Mangte Tonpa Kom and Mangte Akham Kom, worked as tenant farmers in jhum fields.

Mary spent her childhood helping her parents on the farm, attending school and taking part in sports. Her father had been a wrestler when he was young, which inspired her interest in sports.