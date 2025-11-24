LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Mary Kom turns 43: Check iconic Indian boxer net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story

Mary Kom turns 43: Check iconic Indian boxer net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 11:40 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 12:11 IST

As Mary Kom turns 43, here's a look at the net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story of iconic Indian boxer

Who is Mary Kom?
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Who is Mary Kom?

Mangte Chungneijang “Mary” Kom is an Indian Olympic boxer and a politician who also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. She is one of the most successful women in boxing history. Mary Kom is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only female boxer to win a medal at each of the first seven World Championships.

Mary Kom’s Early Life
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mary Kom’s Early Life

Mary Kom was born on Nov 24, 1982, in Kagathei village near Moirang Lamkhai in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. She grew up in a poor Kom family and her birth name was Chungneijang. Her parents, Mangte Tonpa Kom and Mangte Akham Kom, worked as tenant farmers in jhum fields.

Mary spent her childhood helping her parents on the farm, attending school and taking part in sports. Her father had been a wrestler when he was young, which inspired her interest in sports.

Net worth of India's boxer Mary Kom
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Net worth of India's boxer Mary Kom

According to the reports, Mary Kom’s estimated net worth is between INR 33-42 crore, with some sources suggesting it could be as high as ₹82 crore. She also owns several luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV and a Renault Kiger.

Mary Kom’s Medal Tally
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mary Kom’s Medal Tally

  • Five times winner of Women's World Amateur Boxing Championships: 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010
  • Four times winner of Asian Women’s Championships: 2003, 2005, 2010 and 2012
  • Gold medal in Flyweight 51 kg category at the Asian Games in 2014
  • Won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games of 2018 in 48 kg category
  • Bagged her sixth world title at the AIBA Women's World Championship 2018 and became the first female boxer to claim six world titles
  • Gold medal in 48 kg category at Asian Cup Women’s Boxing Tournament in 2011
Mary Kom’s Biggest Achievements
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mary Kom’s Biggest Achievements

  • Padma Bhushan Award by the Government of India in 2013
  • Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by the Government of India in 2009
  • Arjuna Award by the Government of India in 2003
  • Padma Shree by the Government of India in 2006

Trending Photo

Mary Kom turns 43: Check iconic Indian boxer net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story
5

Mary Kom turns 43: Check iconic Indian boxer net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story

OTT Releases this week (24- 30 Nov 2025): Stranger Things 5, Jingle Bell Heist, Sunshine- Watch these 7 new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar and more
8

OTT Releases this week (24- 30 Nov 2025): Stranger Things 5, Jingle Bell Heist, Sunshine- Watch these 7 new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES
7

PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Chennai Super Kings can go for ft Liam Livingstone, Anrich Nortje
5

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Chennai Super Kings can go for ft Liam Livingstone, Anrich Nortje

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget
5

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget