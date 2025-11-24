/Mary Kom turns 43: Check iconic Indian boxer net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story

As Mary Kom turns 43, here's a look at the net worth, medal tally, achievements and early life story of iconic Indian boxer
Mangte Chungneijang “Mary” Kom is an Indian Olympic boxer and a politician who also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. She is one of the most successful women in boxing history. Mary Kom is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only female boxer to win a medal at each of the first seven World Championships.
Mary Kom was born on Nov 24, 1982, in Kagathei village near Moirang Lamkhai in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. She grew up in a poor Kom family and her birth name was Chungneijang. Her parents, Mangte Tonpa Kom and Mangte Akham Kom, worked as tenant farmers in jhum fields.
Mary spent her childhood helping her parents on the farm, attending school and taking part in sports. Her father had been a wrestler when he was young, which inspired her interest in sports.
According to the reports, Mary Kom’s estimated net worth is between INR 33-42 crore, with some sources suggesting it could be as high as ₹82 crore. She also owns several luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV and a Renault Kiger.