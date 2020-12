RBG

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ann Kittner, Harryette Helsel



Ruth Bader Ginsburg who is famously known as RBG passed away on September 18, 2020. The icon who was the second woman justice to serve on the highest court of the USA and a pioneer in her field. A documentary based on Ginsburg follows her exceptional life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice, who has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

'On the basis of sex', the movie based on the life and early cases of RBG's life.

