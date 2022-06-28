Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is all set for release, checkout these interesting facts about the franchise

Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:10 PM(IST)

Marvel's 'Thor' has become one of the most recognisable onscreen characters in the history of films. Inspired by Norse mythology's God of Thor, Marvel has transformed this mythological figure into a powerful modern-day superhero. By far, MCU has produced three parts, namely, 'Thor,' 'Thor: The Dark World,' and 'Thor: Ragnarok.' Marvel Studios is now returning with the fourth instalment of this superhero character with 'Thor: Love and Thunder', whose trailer was released last month and is set for a release on July 7th. Given the excitement around the film, we bring you some interesting facts about the Thor franchise.
 

The first Thor comics appeared in the 1960s

In 1962, Thor appeared in the 83rd edition of the comic ‘Journey Into Mystery’. It was conceived by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber, and it became popular right away. You might be surprised to learn that, in almost 60 years, Thor’s signature attire has hardly changed.
 

What does Ragnarok mean?

Those who have seen ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and have no idea what it means will be glad to know that ‘Ragnarok’ actually means "Twilight of the gods." The title makes sense as the main focus of the film is Hela, Thor's sister, who wants to destroy Asgard and all of its gods.
 

Stan Lee wished to play the role of Odin 

Since Stan Lee transformed the Norse mythological figure for Marvel comic books, the writer-producer said he wanted to play Odin in a movie. In an interview, Lee joked about how filmmaker Kenneth Branagh of ‘Thor’ didn't even consider him to play the part. Keeping the jokes aside, Lee maintained that he was pleased with Hopkins' casting and thought he did a fantastic job as Odin. 
 

Liam Hemsworth was the first choice for Thor’s character  

Before Chris Hemsworth, a number of actors, including Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, professional wrestler Triple H, and even Tom Hiddleston, came close to landing the role of Thor. However, Hemsworth's own younger brother, Liam, initially had a better chance to play the role of Thor. In an interview with W Magazine, Joss Whedon, who later directed ‘The Avengers’, claimed that he was motivated by brother rivalry to take a second audition, ultimately choosing Chris Hemsworth for the character. 
 

Patty Jenkins left ‘Thor 2’ 

Patty Jenkins, director of 'Wonder Woman,' was close enough to direct the second part of ‘Thor’. Jenkins had to quit the project as she didn't find any substance in the film’s plot. ‘Thor: The Dark World’ was eventually helmed by Alan Taylor. 
 

Real scientists were consulted for the Thor films

Even though the majority of what occurs in the Thor films is purely science-fiction, to ensure that even the pseudo-science seems credible, real scientists were consulted. Therefore, characters that are well-versed in astrophysics, like Erik Selvig, Jane Foster, or Darcy Lewis, needed to sound somewhat knowledgeable when they spoke on screen, so this was especially important for them.
 

Natalie Portman said yes to 'Thor' because of Kenneth Branagh

Speaking to The Guardian, actress Natalie Portman said that the idea of playing Chris Hemsworth’s love interest, Jane Foster, sounded weird to her. It was Kenneth Branagh who convinced her to say 'yes' to the film. And now, the actress is set to lead Taika Waititi's' ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Portman's becoming a part of the MCU was, after all, the best decision. 

 

 

