Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is all set for release, checkout these interesting facts about the franchise

Marvel's 'Thor' has become one of the most recognisable onscreen characters in the history of films. Inspired by Norse mythology's God of Thor, Marvel has transformed this mythological figure into a powerful modern-day superhero. By far, MCU has produced three parts, namely, 'Thor,' 'Thor: The Dark World,' and 'Thor: Ragnarok.' Marvel Studios is now returning with the fourth instalment of this superhero character with 'Thor: Love and Thunder', whose trailer was released last month and is set for a release on July 7th. Given the excitement around the film, we bring you some interesting facts about the Thor franchise.

