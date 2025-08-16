LOGIN
Marry My Husband to Healer: 8 Best k-dramas of Park Min-young

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 15:10 IST

South Korean actress Park Min-Young is best known for her versatility in her acting and has delivered several popular K-dramas, including City Hunter, Healer, Her Private Life, and Marry My Husband, among others. Let's take a look at some of her best performances.

Best k-dramas of Park Min-Young
Best k-dramas of Park Min-Young

Park Min-Young rose to fame with the drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal, and since then, there has been no looking back. After starring in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, she solidified her status as one of the best actresses to play the role in romantic comedies. Let's check some of the popular dramas she has been part of.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Sungkyunkwan Scandal

The series tells the story of Kim Yoon-hee, a young and talented girl who masquerades as her younger brother and enrolls in a prestigious university.

City Hunter
City Hunter

City Hunter is the story of a ruthless drug lord living in the Golden Triangle with a secret past who raises Yoon-sung to be a skilled soldier.

Healer
Healer

Healer tells the story of Chae Young-shin, a failed internet reporter, who aspires to be like Kim Mun-ho, a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with Seo Jung-hu, who is the mysterious criminal Healer, and falls for him.

Queen for Seven Days
Queen for Seven Days

The historical drama tells the story of Chae-kyung, a noblewoman, who marries the crown prince, who eventually becomes the king. After being a queen for only seven days, she turns into a victim of a conspiracy and is expelled from the palace.

Forecasting Love and Weather
Forecasting Love and Weather

The show tells the love story of a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker who work in a national weather service. How their love blossoms and channelises during different phases in their life forms the main crux of the story.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

The romantic comedy tells the story of Lee Young-joon, who is an egocentric but successful corporate executive. When Kim Mi-so, his secretary, decides to resign due to an unknown reason, he tries everything in his power to change her mind.

Marry My Husband
Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is the story in which a woman witnesses the affair between her best friend and her husband, and is murdered by them. She goes back in time to change her future and seek revenge.

Her Private Life
Her Private Life

The series showcases the love story of Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona. One day, the museum's new director takes an interest in her after learning her secret.

