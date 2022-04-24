French election 2022: With a 'changed' image, Marine Le Pen vying to win

Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 08:37 PM(IST)

Marine Le Pen has worked for years to make the far-right party she inherits electable, and she now appears to have a realistic chance of challenging incumbent Emmanuel Macron for the French presidency this month. 

Following a humiliating defeat by Macron in a television discussion on Europe and economic policies prior to the 2017 election, Le Pen has turned all her attention to cost-of-living issues in the work of growing inflation. 

She is now running for the third time, with her political career generally considered as being on the line in this year’s polls. 

Le Pen talks about her personal life

Le Pen talked about her personal life. She spoke about the anguish of having her family home bombed in 1976, as well as the difficulty of living in the shadow of her father, far-right leader Jean-Marie.

Her openly racist father, a veteran of the protracted battle in Algeria that eventually led to the former French colony's independence, has left an indelible effect on Le Pen’s life. 

The descendants of French people who were forced to escape Algeria known as ‘pieds noirs,” are a vital source of support for the party in the south area. 

The twice-divorced mother of three has been trained as a lawyer and began her career defending the illegal immigrants awaiting deportation but she later returned to her family and her father's party. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Marine Le Pen’s ‘changed’ image

The far-right presidential candidate in France is said to be a different politician than she was five years ago: more confident, less prone to errors and more tune in to the country according to her fans.

Le Pen has admitted to making mistakes in her failed 2017 campaign to defeat Emmanuel Macron who won the run-off by a margin of 66 per cent to 34 per cent, AFP reported. 

Le Pen’s fundamentals remain unchanged

Marine Le Pen’s campaign has focused more on the rural and small towns of France as well as addressing one of her biggest political flaws: her affiliation with racism. She worked for a decade to detoxify her party’s reputation by changing the name of the party from National Front to the National Rally in 2018. 

During her campaigns, she focused her energies on rural areas. While she warned about “Islamist totalitarianism” Macron planned to “swamp” France immigrants before the last election in the country. She now focused more on rising prices and the expense of living.

Le Pen’s clash with Macron over Islamic Hijab ban

According to analysts, le Pen’s skill in crafting her moderate image and positioning herself as an appropriate candidate best suited to dela with the rising prices but is in a tiff that she has not abandoned her hostility to the Islamic headscarf, declaring that if she gains power, she, women who wear the hijab in public will be fined, AFP reported.

However, Macron attempted to demonstrate Le Pen’s ideas no different than her father. He portrayed himself as the supporter of religious liberty, claiming that any ban on the veil would imply that all religions signs would be required to covered.
 

Le Pen’s promises

The far-right leader is combining her typical hard position on immigration and protecting the traditional French identity with a scheme to support low-income families in France. 

She has promised to organise a referendum on tightening immigration regulations, including requiring residency applications to be submitted solely outside of the country. 

Housing and other social services would be prioritised for French citizens over foreigners under a “national priority” policy and also promised 25,000 new prisons beds and more police.

However, Le Pen appears to have modified her stance on the Muslim hijab being banned in all public venues. 

Election run-off starts, awaiting results

A win for Le Pen would send shockwaves throughout Europe. Left-wing EU politicians, notably German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have urged France to vote for Macron over his challenger. 

The stakes are too high: Le Pen would be the first far-right leader in contemporary France, as well as the first female president. 

However, if Macron wins the election, he’ll be the first French president in two decades to the re-win election. 

