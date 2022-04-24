French election 2022: With a 'changed' image, Marine Le Pen vying to win

Marine Le Pen has worked for years to make the far-right party she inherits electable, and she now appears to have a realistic chance of challenging incumbent Emmanuel Macron for the French presidency this month.

Following a humiliating defeat by Macron in a television discussion on Europe and economic policies prior to the 2017 election, Le Pen has turned all her attention to cost-of-living issues in the work of growing inflation.

She is now running for the third time, with her political career generally considered as being on the line in this year’s polls.