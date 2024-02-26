Margot Robbie, Sarah Michelle Gellar and other best-dressed celebs at 2024 Producers Guild Awards

The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, was a star-studded affair, with several A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet to celebrate exemplary work in the film and television production industry.

Barbie star Margot Robbie, 33, stole the show in a charming black and white mini dress that showcased her toned legs. She accessorised with a Jacob & Co. diamond necklace and ring, radiating elegance and style. Margot, who turned heads in a dramatic gown with a huge pink train at the SAG Awards the previous night, was accompanied by her husband Tom Ackerley, 33, who looked dashing in a navy suit.

Margot's Barbie co-star America Ferrera, 39, opted for a low-cut halter-neck black gown adorned with black embellishments throughout. She was joined by her husband Ryan Piers Williams, 42, who looked sharp in a black suit, perfectly complementing America's stunning ensemble

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, dazzled in a metallic silver gown, completing her look with peep-toe silver heels and a matching clutch. She wore her blonde tresses in a chic updo, adding a touch of glamour to her red carpet appearance.

Check out all the best-dressed celebs from the PGA Awards red carpet below!