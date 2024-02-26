Margot Robbie, Sarah Michelle Gellar and other best-dressed celebs at 2024 Producers Guild Awards
The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, was a star-studded affair, with several A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet to celebrate exemplary work in the film and television production industry.
Margot Robbie
Barbie actress Margot Robbie, 33, dazzled in a stylish black and white mini dress that accentuated her sculpted legs. Her stunning Jacob & Co. diamond necklace and ring took the look a couple of notches higher. For her hairdo, she opted for a straight middle-part look.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Brie Larson
Brie Larson caught everyone's attention in a stunning red mermaid-style gown, featuring tulle and an eye-catching black bow. Her blonde hair was elegantly styled in a sleek, polished bun.
(Photograph:Instagram)
America Ferrera
Barbie actress America Ferrera looked stunning in a halter-neck black gown, featuring intricate black embellishments and a plunging neckline. She was accompanied by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, 42, who looked suave in a black suit.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, was a vision to behold in a metallic silver gown, paired with silver peep-toe heels and a matching clutch. Her blonde hair was elegantly styled in an updo.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Emily Blunt
Donning a shimmering baby blue sleeveless gown adorned with rhinestone details, Emily Blunt, 41, made heads turn at PGA Awards 2024. She was accompanied by her Oppenheimer co-stars,Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.