All things pink! 6 Times Margot Robbie slayed in Barbie-Inspired outfits

| Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Margot Robbie's international press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie transcends reality and Barbieland. With unwavering dedication, Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, wholeheartedly immerse themselves in the world of Barbie, flawlessly bringing to life the iconic looks that have captivated fans.

Margot Robbie's polka dot Valentino gown was inspired by the 2015 'Pink and Fabulous Barbie doll'.

Margot sports Hervé Léger in honour of the original barbie doll.

Margot Robbie stuns in Balmain, drawing inspiration from Barbie's 'Earring Magic' Collection of 1992 at the Mexico premiere.

Embracing the essence of Barbie's iconic 1992 'Totally Hair', Robbie's stunning ensemble pays homage to the beloved doll's vibrant and bold style, wearing Emilio Pucci.

For a press conference in Seoul, Margot stepped out wearing a Moschino dress inspired by Barbie's 'Sparkling Pink' collection of 1964.

Margot Robbie stuns in a custom Versace ensemble, drawing inspiration from Barbie's 'Day to Night' collection of 1985, at the Seoul premiere.

