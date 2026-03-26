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March Madness 2026: From Duke to Purdue - Check complete Sweet 16 games schedule

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 11:04 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 11:23 IST

March Madenss Sweet 16 will be played on March 26-27 with eight teams moving forward to Elite Eight on March 28-29, Final Four on April 4 and the National Championship game set for April 6.

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue
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(Photograph: X/Purdue)

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue

The first Sweet 16 game is between Texas and Purdue which starts March 26 at 7:10 PM ET on CBS.

Purdue beat Queens NC (No. 15) 104 - 71 in First Round

Purdue beat Miami FL (No. 7) 79-69 in Second Round

Texas beat BYU (No. 6) 79-71 in First Round

Texas beat Gonzaga (No. 3) 74-68 in Second Round

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska
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(Photograph: X/Nebraska)

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska

The second Sweet 16 game is between Iowa and Nebraska on March 26 starting at 7:30 PM ET on TBX/TruTV.

Nebraska beat Troy (No. 13) 76-47 in First Round

Nebraska beat Vanderbilt (No. 5) 74-72 in Second Round

Iowa beat Clemson (No. 8) 67-61 in First Round

Iowa upset Florida (No. 1) 73-72 in Second Round

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona
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(Photograph: X/Arizona)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona

The third Sweet 16 game is between Arkansas and Arizona which starts March 26 at 9:45 PM ET on CBS.

Arkansas beat Hawaii (No. 13) 97-78 in First Round

Arkansas beat High Point (No. 12) 94-88 in Second Round

Arizona beat LIU (No. 16) 92-58 in First Round

Arizona beat Utah State (No. 9) 78-66 in Second Round

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston
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(Photograph: X/Houston)

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston

The final game of Sweet 16 on March 26 is between Illinois and Houston which starts at 10:05 PM ET on TBS/TruTV.

Illinois beat Penn (No. 14) 105-70 in First Round

Illinois beat VCU (No. 11) 76-55 in Second Round

Houston beat Idaho (No. 15) 78-47 in First Round

Houston beat Texas A&M (No. 10) 88-57 in Second Round

No. 5 St. John's vs. No. 1 Duke
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(Photograph: X/St. John's)

No. 5 St. John's vs. No. 1 Duke

The first Sweet 16 game on March 27 is between St John's and Duke, starting at 7:10 PM ET on CBS.

St. John's beat UNI (No. 12) 79-53 in First Round

St. John's beat Kansas (No. 4) 67-65 in Second Round

Duke beat Siena (No. 16) 71-65 in First Round

Duke beat TCU (No. 9) 81-58 in Second Round

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan
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(Photograph: X/Michigan)

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

The second Sweet 16 game on March 27 is between Michigan and Alabama, starting at 7:35 PM ET on TBX/TruTV.

Michigan beat Howard (No. 16) 101-80 in First Round

Michigan beat Saint Louis (No. 9) 95-72 in Second Round

Alabama beat Hofstra (No. 13) 90-70 in First Round

Alabama beat Texas Tech (No. 5) 90-65 in Second Round

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 2 UConn
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(Photograph: X/UConn)

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 2 UConn

The third Sweet 16 game on March 27 is Michigan State vs UConn at 9:45 PM ET on CBS.

Michigan State beat ND State (No. 14) 92-67 in First Round

Michigan State beat Louisville (No. 6) 77-69 in Second Round

UConn beat Furman (No. 15) 82-71 in First Round

UConn beat UCLA (No. 7) 73-57 in Second Round

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State
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(Photograph: X/Iowa State)

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State

The final game of Sweet 16 is between Tennessee and Iowa State on March 27 at 10:10 PM ET on TBS/TruTV.

Tennessee beat Miami OH (No. 11) 78-56 in First Round

Tennessee beat Virginia (No. 3) 79-72 in Second Round

Iowa State beat TN State (No. 15) 108-74 in First Round

Iowa State beat Kentucky (No. 7) 82-63 in Second Round

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