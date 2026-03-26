March Madenss Sweet 16 will be played on March 26-27 with eight teams moving forward to Elite Eight on March 28-29, Final Four on April 4 and the National Championship game set for April 6.
The first Sweet 16 game is between Texas and Purdue which starts March 26 at 7:10 PM ET on CBS.
Purdue beat Queens NC (No. 15) 104 - 71 in First Round
Purdue beat Miami FL (No. 7) 79-69 in Second Round
Texas beat BYU (No. 6) 79-71 in First Round
Texas beat Gonzaga (No. 3) 74-68 in Second Round
The second Sweet 16 game is between Iowa and Nebraska on March 26 starting at 7:30 PM ET on TBX/TruTV.
Nebraska beat Troy (No. 13) 76-47 in First Round
Nebraska beat Vanderbilt (No. 5) 74-72 in Second Round
Iowa beat Clemson (No. 8) 67-61 in First Round
Iowa upset Florida (No. 1) 73-72 in Second Round
The third Sweet 16 game is between Arkansas and Arizona which starts March 26 at 9:45 PM ET on CBS.
Arkansas beat Hawaii (No. 13) 97-78 in First Round
Arkansas beat High Point (No. 12) 94-88 in Second Round
Arizona beat LIU (No. 16) 92-58 in First Round
Arizona beat Utah State (No. 9) 78-66 in Second Round
The final game of Sweet 16 on March 26 is between Illinois and Houston which starts at 10:05 PM ET on TBS/TruTV.
Illinois beat Penn (No. 14) 105-70 in First Round
Illinois beat VCU (No. 11) 76-55 in Second Round
Houston beat Idaho (No. 15) 78-47 in First Round
Houston beat Texas A&M (No. 10) 88-57 in Second Round
The first Sweet 16 game on March 27 is between St John's and Duke, starting at 7:10 PM ET on CBS.
St. John's beat UNI (No. 12) 79-53 in First Round
St. John's beat Kansas (No. 4) 67-65 in Second Round
Duke beat Siena (No. 16) 71-65 in First Round
Duke beat TCU (No. 9) 81-58 in Second Round
The second Sweet 16 game on March 27 is between Michigan and Alabama, starting at 7:35 PM ET on TBX/TruTV.
Michigan beat Howard (No. 16) 101-80 in First Round
Michigan beat Saint Louis (No. 9) 95-72 in Second Round
Alabama beat Hofstra (No. 13) 90-70 in First Round
Alabama beat Texas Tech (No. 5) 90-65 in Second Round
The third Sweet 16 game on March 27 is Michigan State vs UConn at 9:45 PM ET on CBS.
Michigan State beat ND State (No. 14) 92-67 in First Round
Michigan State beat Louisville (No. 6) 77-69 in Second Round
UConn beat Furman (No. 15) 82-71 in First Round
UConn beat UCLA (No. 7) 73-57 in Second Round
The final game of Sweet 16 is between Tennessee and Iowa State on March 27 at 10:10 PM ET on TBS/TruTV.
Tennessee beat Miami OH (No. 11) 78-56 in First Round
Tennessee beat Virginia (No. 3) 79-72 in Second Round
Iowa State beat TN State (No. 15) 108-74 in First Round
Iowa State beat Kentucky (No. 7) 82-63 in Second Round