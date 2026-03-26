The first Sweet 16 game is between Texas and Purdue which starts March 26 at 7:10 PM ET on CBS.

Purdue beat Queens NC (No. 15) 104 - 71 in First Round

Purdue beat Miami FL (No. 7) 79-69 in Second Round

Texas beat BYU (No. 6) 79-71 in First Round

Texas beat Gonzaga (No. 3) 74-68 in Second Round