March 30 in history: Napoleon's party defeated, Austria's invasion and more

From the defeat of Napoleon's party to the invasion of Austria by Soviet Union, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1814

Napoleon's army is defeated by allied European forces in Paris.

1856

The Treaty of Paris was signed ending the Crimean War.

1867

US signs deal with Russia to buy the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million.

1945

WWII: Soviet Union invades Austria with the goal of taking over Vienna.

2006

US reporter Jill Carroll is released after 82 days as a hostage in Iraq.

