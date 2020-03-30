March 30 in history: Napoleon's party defeated, Austria's invasion and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the defeat of Napoleon's party to the invasion of Austria by Soviet Union, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Napoleon's army is defeated by allied European forces in Paris.
The Treaty of Paris was signed ending the Crimean War.
US signs deal with Russia to buy the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million.
WWII: Soviet Union invades Austria with the goal of taking over Vienna.
US reporter Jill Carroll is released after 82 days as a hostage in Iraq.