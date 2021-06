Many people injured as parachute protest lands on football pitch before France v Germany

Several people are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the Allianz Arena before France's 1-0 win over Germany in the European Championship on Tuesday, European soccer's governing body UEFA said.

'Kick Out Oil' and 'Greenpeace'

A parachutist with "Kick Out Oil" and "Greenpeace" written on the back of his parachute flew into the stadium, briefly delaying the match.

The parachutist came in at a steep angle and appeared to clip a cable when entering the stadium as he struggled to gain control before landing heavily at the far end of the pitch where players were waiting to start the Group F match.

(Photograph:Reuters)