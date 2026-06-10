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Mango worth more than gold: Ayodhya farmer grows this rare Japanese mango in his home

Ajaypal Choudhary
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 07:34 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 07:34 IST

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh has managed to cultivate Japan’s most expensive mango in his home orchard. The luxury mango, known for its unique appearance and exceptional taste, requires a specific method of farming to grow. 

World’s most expensive mango now in Ayodhya
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(Photograph: X/@Indianinfoguide)

World’s most expensive mango now in Ayodhya

An Ayodhya farmer has successfully cultivated one of the world’s most expensive mangoes in his home orchard. The rare fruit can sell for over rupees 1.5 lakh per kilogram in India.

Mango variety worth more than gold
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Mango variety worth more than gold

Om Prakash Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, managed to grow the highly prized Japanese Miyazaki mango in the village of Ashrafpur Tonia. The variety can fetch as much as rupees 2.7 lakh per kilogram in Japan.

Farmer says yield to increase
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(Photograph: Photograph: X/@Indianinfoguide)

Farmer says yield to increase

Although his tree currently bears around eight to ten fruits, Singh expects the yield to increase over the next couple of years.

Japan’s world-renowned Miyazaki mango
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Japan’s world-renowned Miyazaki mango

Many premium mangoes command high prices but Miyazaki remains in a league of its own. Famously known as “Egg of the Sun” or “Taiyo-no-Tamago” in Japanese, the mango usually has an oval shape. It transitions from rich purple to a flaming red as it matures. It is known for its fibreless texture, distinct appearance and extremely sweet taste.

Strict grading process
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(Photograph: X/@Saefulloh)

Strict grading process

A mango must meet a strict criteria to earn the “Taiyo-no-Tamago” seal in Japan. Each mango must weigh 350 grams or more, be perfectly oval-shaped, have a sugar content of 15 per cent or higher and over half to two-thirds of the fruit must display a vivid red hue.

Unique cultivation
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Unique cultivation

The cultivation of the fruit requires intense precision. Farmers use specialised reflector nets around the mangoes to distribute sunlight evenly on the skin in order to achieve the uniform red-purple colour. The premium fruits are not picked and are instead allowed to naturally detach from the tree when fully ripe.

India leans towards exotic fruits
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(Photograph: Pexels)

India leans towards exotic fruits

The Miyazaki mango has previously been cultivated in other parts of India, including Pune, Bihar and Odisha, by select farmers. This reflects the growing trend of exotic fruit cultivation and high-value horticulture in India

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