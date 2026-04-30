/Mamdani urges return of Koh-i-Noor, puts spotlight on British spoils

The Timur Ruby is one of the world’s largest stones, an unfaceted 352.5-carat gem. Contrary to its name, it is not a ruby but a red spinel, and is inscribed with the names of its five legendary owners, including Shah Jahan and Jahangir. It was also presented to the Queen as a “gift” after the capture of the Sikh Empire of Punjab and incorporated into the Crown Jewels.