/Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56: Revisit 5 iconic roles that defined his career

On June 7, renowned Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56. The news of his demise shook the film industry to the core. Remembering him, here's a look at 5 of his iconic roles.
Renowned Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56 on June 7. The news shook the film industry, while many celebrities came forward to pay their respect to the highly acclaimed star. Remembering his comedic brilliance and dramatic excellence, here's a look at his five best roles that you shouldn't miss.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this social drama, Salim Kumar is seen in the role of Abu, a struggling perfume seller who is trying to fulfil his lifelong dream of the Hajj pilgrimage with deep emotional depth, quiet dignity, and restraint. The actor showcased his finest performance, transitioning into a distinctive role apart from his comedy roles, and earned the National Award for Best Actor in 2010.
Kumar plays Dance Master Vikram, a flamboyantly overconfident and dramatic dance instructor in the story, which follows Jayasurya as Chanthu. He is a struggling screenwriter who writes fake love letters to an imaginary girl named Vasumathi, simply to avoid the romantic advances of his landlord's daughter. Despite playing a supporting role, Kumar's portrayal left an impression on the audience and garnered him much acclaim.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2006 drama film directed by Lal Jose, Salim Kumar portrayed the role of Samuel, a father of three daughters whose life shatters when his youngest daughter disappears and becomes a victim of a tragic incident.
Where to watch: YouTube
Salim Kumar portrays Rajakkannu, a comedic henchman and friend of Sivan (Mammootty). When Thomman's two sons, Lal (Sathyan) and Sivan, decided to leave their life of crime to reform, they got embroiled in a village feud, which brings a hilarious twist to the storyline.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2007 blockbuster hit features Salim Kumar as Kannan Srank, a local goon and a sidekick, who captured the attention with his comedic and deeply grounded character. The film centres on Mahi (Mammootty), a seasoned convict who is well-known for attacking his enemies stealthily and decides to murder someone to raise money for his friend.
Delivering several remarkable performances, Salim Kumar gained widespread acclaim. He became a household name through his impeccable comic timing, body language, and ability to turn minor roles into unforgettable screen presences. Making history in over 300 films, the actor achieved multiple awards and accolades, including a National Award, a Kerala State Award, a Filmfare Award, and many more.