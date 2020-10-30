Malabar military exercise 2020: India, US, Japan & Australian navies to set sail
Indian Navy (IN), United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is set to commence off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from 03 to 06 November 2020.
The 24th edition of the Malabar Naval exercise is scheduled in two phases in November 2020.
Phase 1 of the Exercise Malabar 2020 involving participation by Indian Navy, United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is set to commence off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from November 3 to 6.
JMSDF joined Malabar in 2015
The Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral IN-USN exercise.
JMSDF joined Malabar in 2015. The 2020 edition will now witness the participation of the RAN in the joint maritime exercise. (Picture Courtesy: Indian Navy)
Indian Navy units with USS John S McCain
Phase-1 of Malabar 20 will witness the participation of Indian Navy units with USN Ship USS John S McCain (Guided-missile destroyer), RAN Ship HMAS Ballarat (long-range frigate) with integral MH-60 helicopter, and JMSDF ship JS Onami (Destroyer) with integral SH-60 helicopter. (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
Destroyer Ranvijay & frigate Shivalik to take part
The Indian Navy participation in Phase 1 will be led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.
Indian Navy units participating in the exercise include destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, offshore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
Malabar exercise
Malabar exercise is an annual affair. It involves training both at sea and on land with the Indian, United States, Japan and Australian Navies taking part.
Malabar 2020 amid COVID-19: ‘Non-contact, at sea only’
In addition, Advanced Jet Trainer Hawk, long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, and helicopters will also be participating in the exercise.
The exercise, being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise in view of COVID-19 pandemic, will showcase the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.
Anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations
Malabar 20 Phase1 would witness complex and advanced naval exercises including surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations, cross deck flying, seamanship evolutions and weapon firing exercises.
Phase 2 of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020.