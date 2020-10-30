Malabar military exercise 2020: India, US, Japan & Australian navies to set sail

Indian Navy (IN), United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is set to commence off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from 03 to 06 November 2020.

Malabar 20

The 24th edition of the Malabar Naval exercise is scheduled in two phases in November 2020.

(Photograph:Others)