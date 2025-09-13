/Makhana for healthy snacking: 7 benefits of fox nuts

Bone strength is often compromised with age, but consuming calcium- and magnesium-rich foods like makhana can help slow down this decline. These minerals are essential for maintaining bone density, preventing fractures and lowering the risk of osteoporosis. In addition to calcium, phosphorus in makhana supports the development and repair of bones and teeth. The combination of these nutrients ensures long-term skeletal health. Since makhana is lightweight and easy to digest, it can be consumed regularly without putting strain on the digestive system. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help in easing joint pain and stiffness, which are common symptoms of arthritis. By strengthening both bones and joints, makhana contributes to enhanced mobility.

