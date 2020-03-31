Makeshift hospitals pop-up across the globe to handle surge in COVID-19 patients

Countries across the globe are building makeshift hospitals in malls, fair grounds, trains, stadiums, schools, etc to cope up with a surge in cases of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Iranian government has converted the Iran Mall, the largest shopping Mall in the country, into a mobile cabin hospital to treat more patients being infected with COVID-19.
Around 250 beds have been installed in its vast indoor space area of 45,000 square meters. In the future, it is expected to have a total of 3,000 beds.
(Photograph:AFP)
Miami-Dade’s fairgrounds in Westchester will soon be a makeshift hospital, as medical facilities across the area have become overwhelmed with patients needing treatment for the novel coronavirus.
Miami-Dade's Office of Emergency Management asked to use the fairgrounds for a 250-bed temporary hospital.
(Photograph:AFP)
Over the last four days, the number of coronavirus patients have doubled, while the number of Intesive Care Unit (ICU) patients have tripled in California.
To tackle this sudden surge in demand, Newsom has reached out to retired doctors and nurses, alongside inducting students.
California, as part of its “California Health Corps” is inducting more staff into the state medical machinery. Almost 50,000 more hospital beds have been sanctioned.
(Photograph:AFP)
To ease the pressure in New York, construction of a 68-bed field hospital began on Sunday in Manhattan's Central Park. The white tents being set up evoked a wartime feel in an island of green typically used by New Yorkers to exercise, picnic and enjoy the first signs of spring. The makeshift facility, provided by the Mount Sinai Health System and non-profit organization Samaritan's Purse, is expected to begin accepting patients on Tuesday, de Blasio said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Britain's National Health Service has converted London's Excel Centre trade show venue into a massive hospital in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Sir Simon Stevens spoke as he visited the renamed Nightingale Hospital in east London, adding that the services provided by the facility would be "available later this week". Army members, NHS staff and Stevens applauded and thanked the NHS staff being trained to serve at the centre, which will have an eventual capacity of 4,000 beds.
(Photograph:Reuters)