Makeshift hospitals pop-up across the globe to handle surge in COVID-19 patients

Countries across the globe are building makeshift hospitals in malls, fair grounds, trains, stadiums, schools, etc to cope up with a surge in cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wuhan

Wuhan was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, and it had to set up 16 makeshift hospitals to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On March 10 all these facilities were shut after the situation was stabilised in the city.

