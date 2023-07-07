In Pics | Top moments of significance of Russia-Ukraine war, 500 days on

Updated: Jul 07, 2023

As the Russia-Ukraine war reaches 500 days mark on Saturday, July 8, let us have a look at the major milestones of the war.

Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced 'special military operations' in the Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022. A small group of Ukrainian soldiers stationed at Snake Island, a strategic Black Sea outpost were outnumbered by the approaching Russian vessel. The Ukrainian troops responded via radio "Russian warship: Go f**k yourself", as the Russian vessel ordered the Ukrainian soldiers to surrender.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mariupol's Drama Theatre bombing

On 16 March 2022, Russia bombed Mariupol's Drama Theatre. Hundreds of civilians were injured during Russia's attack on Ukraine. Following the bombing, thousands of refugees were forced to flee Ukraine.

(Photograph: AFP )

Bucha massacre

Russian Armed Forces were involved in the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war during the fight for and occupation of the city of Bucha.

As per reports, 458 bodies were recovered from the town. 419 people were killed with weapons and 39 died of natural causes. Out of the 458 bodies recovered, 9 were children under the age of 18.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ukraine pushes Russia's military back

After months of fighting and Russia pushing in on Ukraine's territory, Ukrainian soldiers forced Russia back. On 12 September 2022, Ukrainian forces pushed the Russian military back and reclaimed over a thousand square miles of land.

(Photograph: AFP )

India clears its stance on the war

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Samarkand in September 2022, PM Modi said, "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."

(Photograph: Others )

Russia annexes Ukrainian land

Towards the end of September 2022, Russia mobilised an additional 300,000 troops to reclaim the lost territory. On October 5, 2022, Russia annexed four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crimean bridge explosion

On 8 October 2022, Russia's bridge to Crimea was destroyed in an explosion. Russia vowed to find the perpetrators post the explosion. A new phase of the war began on October 10, 2022 when Russia launched the first of several waves of missile strikes on Ukraine.

(Photograph: AFP )

Zelensky addresses US Congress

On 21 December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. It was his first trip abroad since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

Germany, US announce plans to send tanks to Ukraine

In January 2023, leaders of Germany and the US announced their plans to send tanks to Kyiv. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. US President Joe Biden said that he was providing 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

(Photograph: AFP )

Biden visits Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20, 2023. His visit was timed ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden met Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kyiv.

(Photograph: AFP )

Destruction of Kakhovka dam

Nova Kakhavko, a large Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine was destroyed on June 6, 2023. The dam breach unleashed floodwaters across the city of Ukraine. Hundreds of people were stuck without proper supplies in their homes after the dam was destroyed.

(Photograph: AFP )