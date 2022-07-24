Major Marvel announcements from Comic-Con 2022: Black Panther trailer, Phase 6 & much more!

Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:48 PM(IST)

Marvel dropped one bombshell after another at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.  The weekend-long event gave a treat to fans in various ways - from exciting new trailers to new announcements and posters. 

Taking the game notch higher, the studio brought down the curtain of the comic con with a bang! Marvel head Kevin Feige dropped the upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.- from multiverse saga to anticipated trailers, and not just Phase 5 but Phase 6 and much more!

Scroll down and take a look at all the major announcements:
 

View in App

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer

“I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, says in the trailer. 

The Wakanda world is here! The first trailer of the most awaited film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was released on the Saturday panel of Comic-con San Diago. The whole trailer takes you to the world of Wakanda, which is now without T’challa. The king of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his private battle with cancer. The film will hit the theatres on November 11.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Marvel Phase 6

At the comic con, Marvel studio head Kevin Faige blew our minds as he unveiled the studio's plans for Phase 6 along with two Avengers movies. 

This phase will start from 'Fantastic 4' in November 2024, and what's more surprising is that makers will wrap this phase in less than a year. 

Starting from November 2024, the phase will end in Summer 2025 with with films 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

'She Hulk Attorney at Law' trailer

The new trailer of Marvel's upcoming show 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' was dropped during the Comic-Con 2022 and it focuses on Tatiana Maslany's powers and how she's adjusting in her new superhero life. 

The nine episodes will start premiering on August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Captain America: New World Order

We all are aware that Sam Wilson will be returning as 'Captain America' in the fourthcoming film which was tentatively titled 'Captain America 4'. On Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled the official title of the much-anticipated film at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. 

The upcoming film is officially titled 'Captain America: New World Order,' and will hit the screens on May 3, 2024.

(Photograph:Others)

Echo

As part of Phase 5, Marvel announced the series based on the life of deaf superhero Echo. Alaqua Cox plays the role of the lead star Maya Lopez in the series. 

The series directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will release in summer 2023.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ironheart

We also got a glimpse of an Ironheart in the trailer of 'Wakanda Forever' and now the Black Panther character Riri Williams played by Dominique Thorne is getting her own Disney+ series.

Chinaka Hodge will write the script with Angela Barnes and Sam Bailey directing.

The series will release on Fall 2023.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Secret Invasion

In Phase 5, Nick Fury will return to the earth with his full force. During the Sunday event, the first footage of Nick from the fourthcoming was unveiled showing him emerging from dark wood as per reports. The trailer has not been released to the public yet.

Touted as a dark thriller, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his “Captain Marvel” role as the Skrull Talos and Emilia Clarke will also make her Marvel debut with the series.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App