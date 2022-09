Toronto International Film Festival 2022, which commenced on September 8 and will go on till September 18, has been in the news for several reasons. The glitz and glamour of the event have been grabbing attention across platforms. And, fashion critics are keeping a close watch on the red carpet. While most celebs outdid themselves and made major fashion statements, a few missed the mark and failed to impress fans and critics with their sartorial pick. Here's a quick rundown!