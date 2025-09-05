/Maharashtra minister becomes first Tesla Model Y owner as first car delivered in India

India’s first Tesla Model Y has been delivered to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and is now on the roads. Sarnaik becomes the first Tesla Model Y owner in India, boosting awareness of electric vehicles.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has become the first person in India to purchase and drive the Tesla Model Y. This milestone event took place just a day after Tesla opened its showroom in Mumbai, marking the entry of the iconic electric vehicle into the Indian market.
Tesla India offers two variants of the Model Y: the Standard Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). These configurations aim at luxury EV customers willing to adopt cleaner technology.
The newly launched Tesla showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex attracted large crowds for test drives and vehicle glimpses. The experience centre spans 4,000 sq ft and is designed to familiarise Indian customers with Tesla’s brand and technology.
Sarnaik stressed that he did not receive any special discounts and bought the vehicle as a regular customer. The Maharashtra government is actively supporting EV adoption to make the state’s transport system greener and more sustainable.
Tesla’s arrival and the first Model Y delivery symbolize growing interest and investments in India’s electric vehicle ecosystem. It has potential to accelerate adoption and encourage manufacturers and consumers to embrace EVs, reducing carbon emissions.
With high-profile owners like Minister Sarnaik and government backing, electric vehicles are gaining momentum in Maharashtra and India as a whole. The Tesla Model Y smoothly cruising Indian roads marks a new chapter in India’s mobility landscape.