/Maha Shivaratri 2026: 8 largest and most powerful Shiva temples across the world

The Brihadeeswarar Temple is a masterpiece of Dravidian architecture, which is also known as Peruvudaiyar Kovil. This grand temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was built by Raja Raja Chola I in the 11th century. The most attractive part of the temple is the gigantic Nandi statue, which is carved from a single stone and placed in front of the temple. Showcasing the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu, this temple acts as a place of worship and a UNESCO-listed monument.