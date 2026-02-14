/Maha Shivaratri 2026: 8 largest and most powerful Shiva temples across the world

The sacred Hindu festival Maha Shivratri in 2026, which falls on February 15, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This day personifies Shiva's cosmic dance (Tandava), victory over darkness, spiritual awakening, inner strength, and the union of Shiva and Shakti.
Devotees on Maha Shivratri observe the night with fasting, all-night chanting, meditation, and offerings to Shiva, seeking blessings for spiritual growth, purification, and the conquest of inner demons. He is worshipped in several grand temples worldwide, and devotees visit them to seek blessings. Let's have a look at the eight biggest Shiva temples across the globe.
The Kailashnath Temple, which is a part of the Ellora Caves, is one of the most amazing and attractive rock-cut temples in the world. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and was constructed during the Rashtrakuta dynasty in the 8th century. Kailashnath Temple is carved from a single rock, which makes it an incredible engineering feat depicting multiple scenes from Hindu mythology.
The Brihadeeswarar Temple is a masterpiece of Dravidian architecture, which is also known as Peruvudaiyar Kovil. This grand temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was built by Raja Raja Chola I in the 11th century. The most attractive part of the temple is the gigantic Nandi statue, which is carved from a single stone and placed in front of the temple. Showcasing the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu, this temple acts as a place of worship and a UNESCO-listed monument.
Murudeshwar Temple is a prominent coastal shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, best known for its towering 123-foot Shiva statue, the second tallest in the world. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the temple’s 237-foot Raja Gopura offers stunning panoramic views. According to legend, the temple enshrines a fragment of the sacred Atma Linga, making it a significant pilgrimage and scenic spiritual destination.
Kotilingeshwara Temple is renowned for housing over a million Shiva Lingams, symbolising deep devotion to Lord Shiva. The temple also features a massive 108-foot Shiva Lingam and a gigantic Nandi statue. Devotees visit to install personal lingams, believing it brings spiritual merit. The expansive complex, ritual water tank, and serene surroundings create a uniquely powerful and devotional atmosphere.
Situated along the Bagmati River, Pashupatinath Temple is one of the most sacred Shiva shrines in Hinduism and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in classic pagoda style, it features a golden roof, silver doors, and intricate wood carvings. Lord Shiva is worshipped here as Pashupatinath, and the site is central to Hindu cremation rituals and Maha Shivaratri celebrations.
Prambanan Temple is Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to the 9th century. Dedicated to the Trimurti, its tallest shrine honours Lord Shiva and rises 47 meters high. The temple is adorned with detailed Ramayana reliefs and reflects Hindu architectural brilliance in Southeast Asia. Cultural performances like the Ramayana Ballet enhance its historical charm.
Constructed in the 11th century by Rajendra Chola I, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple is a masterpiece of Chola architecture. Built to rival the Brihadeeswarar Temple, it features a massive Shiva Lingam, intricate sculptures, and elegant carvings. The temple complex includes a large ritual water reservoir and a finely sculpted Nandi, highlighting its religious, artistic, and historical significance.
Vadakkunnathan Temple is one of India’s oldest Shiva temples and a cornerstone of Kerala’s spiritual heritage. Built in traditional Kerala style, it features wooden gateways, murals, and multi-tiered gopurams. The temple is famous for the grand Thrissur Pooram festival. Uniquely, the Shiva Lingam here is covered in centuries-old solidified ghee, adding to its sacred mystique.