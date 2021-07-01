'Magmatic intrusion': Philippines on alert as Taal volcano spews gas

Authorities in the Philippines started evacuating thousands of people after the alert status was raised over Taal volcano as it spewed a one kilometre high plume of gas

The Philippine seismological agency called Thursday for the evacuation of thousands of people near a volcano south of Manila after an eruption sent steam and rock fragments hundreds of metres into the sky.

Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake, has been belching sulphur dioxide for several days, creating a thick haze over the capital and several surrounding provinces, and prompting health warnings.

(Photograph:AFP)