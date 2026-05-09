/Madhubani to bold couture: Who is Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul? A look at her Lakmé Fashion Week designs and more

Fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul has taken oath as the only woman minister in the newly formed BJP’s Bengal cabinet. Today (May 9), the 51-year-old leader took oath as a minister alongside Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other senior BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu.

Much before she made her debut in politics, Paul ruled the fashion industry with her remarkable designs. On her big day, we have gathered a few images of her designs showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week.