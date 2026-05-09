/Madhubani to bold couture: Who is Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul? A look at her Lakmé Fashion Week designs and more

From showcasing her designs at fashion shows to the day when she took oast in the newly formed BJP govenment in West Bengal. Paul won the Asansol Dakshin constituency, defeating Tapas Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress by a huge margin of over 40,000 vote.
Fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul has taken oath as the only woman minister in the newly formed BJP’s Bengal cabinet. Today (May 9), the 51-year-old leader took oath as a minister alongside Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other senior BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu.
Much before she made her debut in politics, Paul ruled the fashion industry with her remarkable designs. On her big day, we have gathered a few images of her designs showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week.
Agnimitra Paul’s journey began in 1997 when she launched her fashion label, which went on to make its mark in the Bengali and Hindi film industry. Early in her career, she received a major break from actress Sridevi, who hired her to design costumes for the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, featuring Esha Deol. Since then, there was no looking back for her. She went on to design for several Bollywood actors and brought her label to the ramp of the prestigious Lakmé Fashion Week.
Her collections ranged from graceful drapes and ethnic weaves to bold runway couture, which quickly earned attention in the fashion industry. Taken on November 1, 2014, this picture shows an Indian model wearing a creation by designer Agnimitra during a fashion event entitled 'Fall Winter and Bridal Collection' which was showcased in Siliguri.
From launching her own fashion label to taking her designs to the Lakme Fashion Week, designer Agnimitra Paul has come a long way. In March 2007, a model displays a creation by Paul, which beautifully celebrates culture, craftsmanship, and modern runway aesthetics.
Beyond traditional attire, Paul showcased modern wear crafted from a fabric that tied back to her signature style, bold prints with a contemporary charm. This photo was taken during Lakme Fashion Week at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on October 16, 2007.
Indian Bollywood film actor Vinay Pathak was the showstopper as he showcased a creation by designer Agnimitra Paul during a fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week in 2013.