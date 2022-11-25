Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Sean Paul and other celebs in attendance

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Each year on Thanksgiving day, it's a treat to watch people flock to the streets of New York City or gather around their televisions at their homes to witness one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Just like the previous years, the star-studded event's lineup doesn't disappoint and fans saw Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey, Jordin Sparks, Sean Paul and Jordan Davis among others taking centre stage. Here're some pictures!

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, the self-anointed 'Queen of Christmas, performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Dressed in a massive pink dress, Mariah sang her iconic song 'All I Want for Christmas' on stage. She was accompanied by her kids Moroccan and Monroe.

(Photograph: )

Sean Paul

Grammy Award-winning artist Sean Paul performed at the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and became the first Dancehall artist to perform at the event. He performed his 16-year-old classic 'Temperature' in front of the crowd and brought the party to the streets.

(Photograph: )

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul, the former judge of 'American Idol', performed a tap dance on her 1988 No. 1 hit song 'Straight Up' during the parade on the Jennie-O Turkey Store float. Dressed in a jumpsuit and an oversized jacket, the singer was seen greeting her fans and smiling from ear to ear.

(Photograph: )

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks, the 'No Air' singer, was seen waving at her fans while riding on a float. She was dressed in an oversized black jacket, black denim pants and matching boots.

(Photograph: )

Blanco Brown

Blanco Brown was seen performing on Everyone's Favorite Bake Shop float from Entenmann's, which is a colourful bakery that evokes the fun spirit of the brand.

(Photograph: )

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon appeared on the Winter Wonderland in Central Park float at the parade and performed his original holiday song 'Almost Too Early For Christmas' for the crowd.

(Photograph: )