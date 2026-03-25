/'Machine Gun Systems, RAM, ESSM and.'.: The lethal arsenal protecting USS Abraham Lincoln from Iranian missile threats

The most famous component of the Lincoln’s arsenal is the MK-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). it provides the ship with an inner layer point defense capability against anti-ship missiles (ASM), aircraft and littoral warfare threats that have penetrated other fleet defenses. This radar-guided 20mm Gatling gun serves as the ship's final line of defence, firing armour-piercing tungsten rounds at a rate of 4,500 per minute. The ship has two of these guns with a magazine capacity of 1,550 rounds each. The system is entirely autonomous, searching for, detecting, and engaging any projectile that survives the outer missile shields. Its primary function is to shred the airframe of a cruise missile in its terminal phase, detonating or diverting the warhead mere seconds before impact.

