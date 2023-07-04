Macau celebrates the Na Tcha festival after a three year hiatus

| Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Macau have returned to the streets to celebrate the Taoist festival of Na Tcha.

The Taoist folklore

According to Taoist folklore, Na Tcha was a magical child who became a deity tasked with ensuring justice. Hence children often dress up as deities during the Na Tcha festival.

(Photograph: AFP )

Festivities begin

The festival goes on for a week. Festivities involve Cantonese opera performances, community dinners, a temple fair, special talks and ceremonies.

(Photograph: AFP )

Floats and parade

Like other years, this year too the festival had various events. At 2:30 pm, a procession of floats departed from near the Ruins of St Paul and ended up at the Na Tcha temple area at 3:00 pm. A parade was also organised.

(Photograph: AFP )

Performances at the Na Tcha festival

Children were dressed as deities and people wore colourful costumes for the event. According to Jornal Tribuna de Macau, around 500 performers and celebrants took part in the event.



(Photograph: AFP )

Last day of festivities

July 5 will mark the last day of the Na Tcha festivities. On the last day, three Lion Dance teams will stage performances in Areia Preta, Rua da Felicidade, Rua da Praia do Manduco and Taipa. The performances are organised in hopes of bestowing good fortune and prosperity upon local communities.

(Photograph: AFP )