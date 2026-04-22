/Lyrid meteor shower peaks: See fireballs from space and best time to watch from India

Skygazers are having a delightful time watching the skies as the Lyrid meteor shower is peaking at the moment. It started on April 14 and will continue till the end of the month. According to astronomers, the shower peaked on the night of April 21, although the spectacle is going to be equally delightful on the nights of April 22 and April 23. You can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour. The skies are dark on these nights because of the crescent moon.